Fanone Just Comes Out And Says It: Kari Lake's A ‘Piece Of Sh*t'

On MSNBC's Deadline White House, former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone described the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, election-denying Kari Lake, using just three words.
The panel discussed a newly released ad by the Republican Accountability Project that targets Lake and features the mother of deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Like Fanone, Sicknick defended the Capitol on Jan. 6. Unfortunately, Sicknick died shortly after.
Here's the powerful video they were talking about featuring Gladys Sicknick:
"Michael, is that hard to watch?" Nicolle Wallace asked Fanone. "I know these are people that we've come to admire, and we follow their stories, but these are your friends and colleagues."
