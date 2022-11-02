Fanone Just Comes Out And Says It: Kari Lake's A ‘Piece Of Sh*t'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022

On MSNBC's Deadline White House, former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone described the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, election-denying Kari Lake, using just three words.

The panel discussed a newly released ad by the Republican Accountability Project that targets Lake and features the mother of deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Like Fanone, Sicknick defended the Capitol on Jan. 6. Unfortunately, Sicknick died shortly after.

Here's the powerful video they were talking about featuring Gladys Sicknick:

"My son died because of people like Kari Lake."

Watch this powerful testimony from Gladys Sicknick, mother of the Capitol Police officer who died after January 6.

NEW from Republican Accountability PAC: pic.twitter.com/2n0FgeEdnb — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) November 1, 2022

"Michael, is that hard to watch?" Nicolle Wallace asked Fanone. "I know these are people that we've come to admire, and we follow their stories, but these are your friends and colleagues."

