Dr. Oz Asked Former Colleague To Cover His Ass Over Animal Report

It's beginning to look like Mehmet Oz has burned some medical bridges in his campaign to be the Republican senator from Pennsylvania. Via the Washington Post, we learn he was dropped from presenting a paper at an important conference, and then banned from publishing in a related journal for two years. That kind of discipline is rare -- and a big deal. To be clear, he wasn't accused of fabricating research -- only that his statistical analysis did not support his conclusions. Still -- sloppy!

But wait, there's more! Turns out he also asked a former associate to cover his ass on the animal abuse scandal.

