The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Dr. Oz Asked Former Colleague To Cover His Ass Over Animal Report

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Dr. Oz Asked Former Colleague To Cover His Ass Over Animal Report

It's beginning to look like Mehmet Oz has burned some medical bridges in his campaign to be the Republican senator from Pennsylvania. Via the Washington Post, we learn he was dropped from presenting a paper at an important conference, and then banned from publishing in a related journal for two years. That kind of discipline is rare -- and a big deal. To be clear, he wasn't accused of fabricating research -- only that his statistical analysis did not support his conclusions. Still -- sloppy!

But wait, there's more! Turns out he also asked a former associate to cover his ass on the animal abuse scandal.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/dr-oz-asked-former-colleague-cover-his-ass

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version