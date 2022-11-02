The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'They Never Name Names, Because They Can't.' Here You Go, Laura!

These supercuts are often amusing (because Republicans are liars and masters of cognitive dissonance), but in the case of this MeidasTouch ad, it was traumatic. Because they really do condone violence, and we tend to suppress it because it's so upsetting.

And of course there's lots more. Like this one:

This was from a Republican running against Mark Kelly - husband of Gabby Giffords, who was gunned down:

I could spend all day looking for these, but you get the point. Republicans are an extreme cult that embraces violence.

