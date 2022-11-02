Morning Joe Discusses Why Trump Prefers Incompetent Candidates

Articles

Wednesday, 02 November 2022

During a discussion of Trump's incompetent endorsed candidates, Al Sharpton talked about the effect of Herschel Walker on Georgia voters.

"Do you know how people -- I've been to Georgia twice -- how people in the Black community feel that this is an example you put up to our children?" he said.

"It really is condescending, and only Donald Trump the would see everybody as pawns that he moves around. I remember when he was partnering with Don King putting boxers in the ring. Didn't matter whether good or bad, match this because i got an opening at Atlantic City Convention Center -- how he threw Herschel into this bout with a man who is qualified, erudite and educated. 'Just throw a Black in there.' My God. 'Used to be on a football team I owned. Herschel.' And it's insulting to Blacks and whites in New York."

"And if you read, there's just a historical pattern here. Talking about the rise of totalitarianism and documenting rise of fascism. What does Hannah Arendt say that strong men do? They replace competency with loyalty," Scarborough said.

"So they'll get rid of the senators, get rid of the members of Congress, get rid of the bureaucrats who are competent, can make the country better and replace them with stooges. Look at Dr. Oz. not qualified. He's a TV doctor that sold magic beans. From New Jersey, votes in Turkey.

