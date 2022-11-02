Fox News Host Has Violent Response To Kittens On Campus

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022

Fox News host Emily Campagno and the right-wing panel on Outnumbered were furious over an innocuous study which showed that having cats as pets on campus helps relieve stress for students.

Oh, the horror!

Remember, when all Fox News did for over a year was to vilify the Biden administration because students in all grades were suffering and battling depression during the pandemic while being forced to wear masks?

On October 31st, the Fox News website published an article about a new study of stress relief. Cats at college? 'Highly emotional' students may benefit from felines on campus: study

Nothing controversial at all. Nothing political or emotional.

That is, until today.

During the final segment on Outnumbered, co-host Emily Campagno opened with this:

"College students have it so rough these days, from climate anxiety to just the idea of a conservative speaker on campus. It is all so stressful. Well now thankfully a new study finds intervention with cats on campuses may help stressed out students. I guess taxpayers picking up the student loan tab wasn't enough," Campagno smugly said.

Let it go, Emily. Forgiving some student debt helps all families across this country. Also, no taxpayers were charged for the student debt.

Julie Banderas joined the fray.

