NBA On TNT: Kyrie Irving Is 'Idiot'; Should Be 'Suspended'

During Monday night's game, the four hosts on TNT's NBA show blasted Kyrie Irving's anti-Semitism, as well as the NBA for failing to do anything about it.

Ernie Johnson opened by bashing Irving for claiming he wasn't promoting anti-Semitism by tweeting a link to the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” to millions of his followers.

"He keeps making a big thing out of the word promotion, that is promotion.' Johnson said.

"I could tell he's not conscious, He doesn't really care what's going on. We have to answer what this idiot has done," Shaq O'Neil said.

Charles Barkley crucified Irving and the NBA as well.

"I think the NBA dropped the ball, I think he should have been suspended. I think Adam [Silver, the NBA commissioner] should have suspended him,” Barkley said.

I said the same thing when I wrote about Irving defending his indefensible behavior a few days ago.

“First of all, Adam is Jewish. You can’t take my $40 million [Irving’s salary] and insult my religion. You’re going to insult me, you have the right, but I have the right to say no. You’re not going to take my $40 million and insult my religion. I think the NBA, they have made a mistake.” Barkley said.

The NBA fined players for making homophobic slurs

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/kyrie-irving-idiot-suspend

