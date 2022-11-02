KremlinTV Claims 'Friends' Sparked The Decline Of Western Civilization

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 16:00 Hits: 5

RT's Margarita Simonyan recounts the moment she realized as a young student studying in America that Western decadence had taken over popular culture.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of state-run news channel RT (Russia Today), appeared to blame the Friends sitcom for the alleged decline of the West when discussing the Ukraine war.

"Thirty years ago, when I myself studied in the States, it seemed we are so similar. And we really were alike," the RT editor-in-chief continued.

"It was just beginning then—the very first gurgles of now already boiling ultra-liberal borscht—they were small then, it was hard to notice them.

"You had to have very good eyesight to notice it in the 1994 TV series Friends, for example, which is probably the most popular American TV series of all time, such a personification of American culture."

She then talks about the first scene in the 90s sitcom, when one of the protagonists Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) is confused and sad because his wife left him for a woman.

"[H]is wife left, left for a woman, discovering after several years of marriage that she was a lesbian. And all this is shown so sympathetically: she seems to be right but he is not quite right. This is 1994," Simonyan said.

