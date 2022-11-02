Herschel Has Solutions, He Just Won't Tell You What They Are

Articles

During a campaign rally on Monday, Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker, claimed he had solutions to the many problems he claims the country faces, but he'll never tell what they are.

"Why aren't [Democrats] talking about things that really matter because they don't have a solution for those things," Walker said.

(Speaking in coherent sentences is not his forte._

"And I say, 'I do have a solution,' but I'm not going to tell them, because you tell them, they'll think they came up with it," Walker claimed.

"They are good at their marketing, they are good at marketing, but they are good at lying to you, taking you down that elevator...."

Huh?

This is another page out of the corrupt playbook MAGA uses. Make believe their candidates have great ideas, but you'll find out after you elect them.

Don't Georgia voters have a right to know what those solutions are before they vote?

Spewing garbled Bible passages does not make a candidate. Except in the Republican Party in the South.

Walker is as bankrupt as any Republican candidate I have seen in my lifetime. Walker's platform is tribalism, Period.

He has no solutions, only talking points.

Another know-nothing who claims he knows something, but shhhhh....it's a secret.

Georgia, wake up and do the right thing.

Vote Senator Warnock.

