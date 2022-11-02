Promoting Boebert's Endorsement, Sarah Palin Misspells Her Name

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 16:44 Hits: 2

Sarah Palin said she got "crappy advice" from her political consultants after she got trashed by Mary Peltola so she's running her own campaign now.

"I gotta wonder if they're in it for the right reasons because sometimes they give crappy advice and effort," she said. "So, I'm doing a lot of this myself. I'm not going to ask people for donations, which ticks off those in my campaign, who, and other campaigns (?), you know, because they look at this like a business, and they get a cut of funds raised. I don't ask people for money."

I don't think it's the consultant is at fault here, Sarah.

Sarah Palin tried to hype her new endorsement from Colorado's Rep, Lauren Boebert, unfortunately for her, Palin's enthusiasm came with a huge no-no.

Either she wrote the release herself or used a first-grader to put out the PR release.

How Palin misspelled Boebert's name (Boehbert) highlights how unqualified and moronic her comeback is.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/sarah-palin-misspells-boeberts-name