Tim Ryan Brings Fox News Town Hall Audience From Boos To Applause

One week before Election Day, J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan faced off during a Fox News town hall Tuesday night before voters decide who will replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. The two appeared on stage separately in front of the Fox News audience. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg doesn't shy away from Fox News, either.

The topic of political violence came up, and oh boy, Ryan calmly brought up J.D. Vance raising money for the Jan. 6 defendants. The Cheney-backed Democrat also brought up the violent attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi.

"This extremist movement absolutely needs to be confronted," Ryan said.

Ryan said that MAGA-type rhetoric inspired the weekend attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul. He then brought up the Jan .6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which brought on some boos from the audience.

"We have to say no to that," Ryan said before detailing how the events played out, which ultimately seemed to garner some respect from the conservative audience. "They were trying to overthrow the government."

"Americans should say no to that," he said, which prompted applause from the audience.

Vance called the attack on Paul Pelosi "disgusting" but used it as a political piñata to blame illegal immigration since the suspect, David DePape, the QAnon-following Trump cultist, was in the country illegally from Canada. Checkmate, libs!

