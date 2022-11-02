George Conway: I'm A Single-issue Voter - 'Democracy' Over 'Misinformation'

Articles

Wednesday, 02 November 2022

Conservative lawyer George Conway told MSNBC that the Republican party is so fractured and crazy, he's only focused on voting for candidates who believe in US Democracy at this point.

Appearing on Morning Joe, Conway explained why so he can't relate with many candidates in the Republican party because they are conspiracy theorists and unqualified buffoons.

"People aren't concerned about abstract questions or even practical questions about the future of democracy. they're not political scientists, they're not psychologists -- they worry about things that effect them on a daily basis," he said.

Conway called the Republican party a "diseased state" of being.

"To me I'm a single-issue voter now, and that single issue for me is whether or not,whether or not you support democracy or whether or not you stand up against disinformation." he said.

"And it is scary," Conway said showing how close many Senate races are at this point if the polls are accurate.

It is scary that so many of these right-wing crackpots and voter deniers have taken over a US political party and turned into a lying outfit of fearmongers and conspiracy nuts.

