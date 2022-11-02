Don Bolduc Refuses To Admit There Are No Cat Litter Boxes In Classrooms

Articles

Wednesday, 02 November 2022

New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc refused to admit that schools were not putting cat litter boxes in their classrooms.

Republicans show themselves to be more sick and twisted every day.

Speaking with Ryan Nobles from NBC, Bolduc said it's up to New Hampshire schools to prove they don't have cat litter boxes in their classrooms since one parent and one student told them they were there. Hearsay means schools have to prove a negative? Great straw man, there. Or straw cat, perhaps?

NEW: Don Bolduc- only to @NBCNews says the school he accused of using litter boxes for children who identify as animals needs to "prove" the claim wrong.

He tells me a parent and a student told him it was happening and he is "not backing down." pic.twitter.com/s7CLx09uu2 — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 2, 2022

Nobles told the candidate that schools have denied this tomfoolery, but Bolduc would have none of it.

"They don't teach CRT which they do," Bolduc said. (They don't) "They don't teach transgender which they do." (They don't)

How do you teach transgender, exactly?

