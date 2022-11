Articles

With one week left until Election Day, we are analyzing some of the high-profile races and which issues Americans value most as they enter the voting booth. In Part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how voters have responded to Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman’s performances in the Pennsylvania Senate debate last week.

