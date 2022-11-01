The Terror Weapon

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 15:04 Hits: 0

NATO and Western countries have spent much of the year supplying Ukraine with systems that would defend attacks from advanced Russian systems while slowly integrating offensive systems into the mix. The offensive systems given to Ukraine by NATO and Western allies were often tactical, allowing Ukraine to target key Russian military infrastructure so that the process of further attacks on Ukrainian territory would be limited.

The recent strike by Iranian made drones by Russia sought to terrorize the population in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine, without much tactical value beyond terror. While these systems are a new development in Eastern Europe, similar attacks have been carried out using Iranian systems, and Ukraine has been targeted by them for a second time in recent history. A response by Ukraine and their allies would be appropriate, and should be done inconsideration and in support of Iran’s current freedom movement.

As recently as 2020, Iran used a defensive missile system to shoot down a Ukrainian airliner filled mostly with Canadian passengers, other internationals and a Ukrainian crew. Little has been done on the international stage or by the Canadian Government to appropriately address the crime, nor to give due justice to the victims and their families of the atrocity. This did not phase negotiations Western countries had with Iran’s regime at the time. The response was to distribute more missiles abroad that were also used against civilian populations. The recent drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians comes during a time where there is a passive silencing on the protests in Iran by Western media, and a limited response in aid of protests despite past administrations admitting their grave errors in not supporting past movements.

While there should be a limited amount of engagement by Western countries in the affairs of other nations, when human rights and justice are involved, the values that dominate the lives of those in the West should support like minded movements in countries where help has been justifiably requested. The allowance of terror weapons without a response leads to more oppression against local populations and those abroad. A Government cannot allows its people to be targeted, nor should they turn a blind eye to the suffering of those under the chains of oppression in another country. This simple notion of justice can save millions.

Read more https://foreignpolicyblogs.com/2022/11/01/the-terror-weapon/