Maddow Doesn't Hold Back Over Republicans' Awful Response To Pelosi Attack

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow called out Republicans for their appalling response to the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. Donald Trump Jr. and Kari Lake have made jokes about David DePape attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer in an assault so vicious that it sent him to the hospital for brain surgery. And Charlie Kirk called on a "patriot" to bail out the attacker. Maddow called them out.

"You know, I dismiss him as a nutball, and I speak about those things with admitted derision because, in my opinion, honestly, none of us should feel obliged to play in the sewer of that man's mind," she said. "Once you hit someone in the head with a hammer, all of humanity is officially and forever excused from needing to learn about your thoughts and feelings."

"But if you're a person who has all your faculties, and you know that something like this has happened, if you minimize it, mock it, celebrate it, the attempted murder of the Speaker of the House's husband, what is now formally charged as the attempted kidnapping of the Speaker of the House, well, if that's how you react to knowing this has happened, well then, you're telling us what you want instead of politics," Maddow continued. "You're telling everybody what you want to be able to do, what you want your side to be able to do to your political opponents. What you enjoy seeing your political opponents subjected to."

