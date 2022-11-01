Andrea 'BothSides' Mitchell Slyly Blames Dems For GOP Violence

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 19:13 Hits: 0

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell had to go there when discussing the heinous attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband. The segment started off okay, but then it suddenly went South when Mitchell tried to both sides the discussion. The attack on Pelosi's husband needs to be denounced across the board, but that's not what we're seeing. We're at such a dark place in this country when the former President's son weighed in to mock the violent attack on a Democratic leader's husband.

Mitchell must have forgotten that attacks on Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger aren't coming from the Democratic side of the aisle.

"As I said yesterday -- let me repeat -- that Republicans have been targeted. Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Alito mentioned this," she said. "There have been death threats. Adam Kinzinger. Liz Cheney, memorably, could barely campaign in public. Susan Collins, talking about protection at one's home. it's both sides. But a Rand Corporation study from 2020 shows the majority of domestic terrorism threats, two-thirds, are coming from the far right versus 1/5th from the far left."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/andrea-mitchell-just-tried-both-sides