University of Florida board of trustees OKs Sasse as next school president

Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022

The University of Florida’s board of trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) as the next president of the university system despite continued protests from students against his nomination to serve in the role.

The unanimous vote took place after four hours of questioning the senator on a variety of topics. Sasse’s nomination will go before the State University System of Florida’s board of governors on Nov. 10.

According to the university, Sasse is expected to take on the new role in early 2023. He is expected to resign from the Senate before the end of the year, according to a source familiar.

“I am grateful for the Board of Trustees’ unanimous vote and for their endorsement of our shared vision to make the University of Florida a world-changing institution and a pioneer in higher education,” Sasse said in a statement.

A university search committee in early October announced Sasse was the lone finalist for the position after a months-long search process.

“The Board’s nomination reflects our confidence that Dr. Ben Sasse is the right leader to sustain UF’s momentum as one of the nation’s top five public universities,” said Mori Hosseini, chairman of the board of trustees. “Dr. Sasse stands ready to lead UF through a dynamic period in our history, and he has the right combination of experience and innovative thinking that will propel UF to the next level of leadership nationally and globally.”

The move, however, comes in the face of opposition from students over a number of stances Sasse holds, including on same-sex marriage. When Sasse appeared on campus in early October, his appearance before students was met with loud chants by those outside the room, and a number of students rallied outside where the board was meeting on Tuesday. In addition, the university’s faculty senate last week passed a resolution of no confidence.

Sasse won reelection to the Senate in 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) is considered a likely possibility to fill the seat, as he is term-limited and will depart the governor’s mansion in Lincoln in January, meaning he could appoint himself to fill the vacancy.

