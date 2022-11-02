Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 00:24 Hits: 1

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R) holds a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the state’s closely watched Senate race, according to a new Fox News survey.

The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 48 percent of respondents said they’ll vote for Johnson in next week’s election, while 45 percent of those surveyed offered their support for Barnes.

When broken down by party, 93 percent of Republican respondents said they’ll vote for Johnson, a former businessman, in next week’s election, while 2 percent said they will cast their vote for his opponent.

Ninety-three percent of Democratic respondents said they’ll vote for Barnes, the state’s current lieutenant governor, in next week’s election, and 3 percent said they will vote for Johnson.

Among independent voters, 39 percent of respondents said they’ll vote for Johnson, while 32 percent said they’ll vote for Barnes, according to the poll.

Among those who have already voted or said they are certain to vote, 48 percent said they’ll vote for Johnson in next week’s election, while 46 percent said they’ll offer their support for Barnes.

The Wisconsin Senate race is seen as one of the races most likely to determine which party will control the upper chamber. Democrats currently hold a razor-thin majority in the 50-50 Senate, with Vice President Harris serving as the tiebreaker.

The Fox News poll was conducted from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, with a total of 1,000 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3 percentage points.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3715083-johnson-holds-3-point-lead-over-barnes-in-wisconsin-senate-race-poll/