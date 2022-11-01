The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SCOTUS Says Lindsey Graham Has To Testify In Georgia

SCOTUS Says Lindsey Graham Has To Testify In Georgia

The Supreme Court ruled that Senator Lindsey Graham must honor a Fulton County subpoena.

The Fulton County special grand jury is trying to get witnesses under oath to testify to the court about Trump's allegedly criminal actions when he tried to get Georgia lawmakers to undermine the 2020 election and find him 11,780 more votes.

The court in its ruling said a federal judge’s earlier order upholding the subpoena adequately protected Graham from being questioned about legislative activity during his testimony, as provided for by the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause.

Republicans like Sen. Graham are turning to the Supreme Kangaroo Court (led by the cadre of Christian nationalists) in droves for cover to insulate them when they either participated in wrongdoings or were present when wrongdoings occurred.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger comments that Graham tried to get him to throw out legal ballots have put the SC Senator in the Fulton County special grand jury's cross-hairs.

