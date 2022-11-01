PA Democratic Candidate Violently Assaulted In His Own Back Yard

Articles

Democratic candidate Richard Ringer, who is running for a statehouse seat in the 51st District of Pennsylvania, reported to the police that he was knocked unconscious and left bloodied by an attacker in his backyard.

Ringer is a 69-year-old man running against Republican Charity Graham Krupa for the seat.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports "“He was larger than I am and he pinned me down on my left side. ... He hit me 10 to 12 times in the head, in the face and by the eye and he knocked me out.”

Ringer believes the attack is due to political violence and threats against his person. Already there has been two cases of vandalism that have happened in the last couple of weeks

One, a threatening apparently election-related message spray-painted on his garage door and the other a brick thrown through a storm door window. The spray-painted message was partially washed off by the rain by the time Mr. Ringer saw it, but what was left clearly visible were the words “your race” and “dead.”

A pattern is emerging.

A pattern of violence is emerging against Democratic politicians and their families.

We will be documenting all of them.

