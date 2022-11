Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 09:02 Hits: 4

U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt joins NPR's Steve Inskeep to discuss the rise in anti-Semitism in America and around the world.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/01/1133041108/how-to-confront-rising-antisemitism-in-the-u-s