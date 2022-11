Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 09:10 Hits: 5

In Iowa's competitive 3rd Congressional District, candidates and voters are talking about the same issues as those everywhere else. That's part of a long-growing pattern.

(Image credit: Danielle Kurtzleben/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/01/1132933077/voters-everywhere-are-talking-about-the-same-issues-heres-why-that-matters