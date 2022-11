Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 11:06 Hits: 4

Jill Biden is a sought-after headliner on the midterm campaign trail in a way her husband, the president, is not.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/01/1133041066/jill-biden-is-hot-on-the-campaign-trail-while-the-presidents-approval-lacks