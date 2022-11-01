We're Making The Case For Angelica Dueñas One Last Time

Articles

People keep telling me it’s too late to make a difference in the elections now. Not so— not at all. In 2020, a dozen House seats were won by less than 2%. In an Iowa open seat, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks beat Democrat Christina Bohannan by SIX votes— 196,964 to 196,958. In New York, crackpot Trumpist Claudia Tenney beat Blue Dog incumbent Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes out of 319,638 cast. And here in California, Republican Mike Garcia kept his seat by beating Christy Smith by 333 votes out of 338,943 cast. Please believe me, those three Democrats could have won with last minute efforts targeted towards swing voters.



Yesterday was the final day to put up any new political ads on Facebook. Facebook cut off new ads at midnight. Blue America is running heavy ad schedules in Pennsylvania now and we don’t have any more budget for new spots.

But I asked our ad guy, Spencer, to rush out a closing ad for the San Fernando Valley race between progressive Angelica Dueñas and corrupt New Dem Tony Cárdenas. CA-29, which includes Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Pacoima, Sun Valley, Valley Village, Sylmar, Studio City, Toluca Lake, deserves a Representative who wants to fight for their interests, not for his own career.

