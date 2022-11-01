Kari Lake's Joke About Pelosi Attack Draws Laughter From GOP Crowd

Articles

Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, is unfit for office. We've known this for a while, but she just proved that she lacks the empathy gene which should be required to hold office. On Monday, Lake made a joke about the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband on Friday that landed him in the hospital, where he is still recovering from brain surgery.

Do you remember in 2019 when a Trump supporter said the quiet part out loud, saying, "He's (Trump) not hurting the people he needs to be hurting"? That is who Republicans have become. Conservatives want Democrats to hurt and suffer. The GOP has become the party of victimization, so they think they're owed something.

"It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is," Lake said at a campaign stop along her "Ask Me Anything" tour.

"Nancy Pelosi — well, she's got protection when she's in D.C. Apparently, her house doesn't have a lot of protection," Lake said, which brought laughter and applause from the crowd.

David DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosis' home, but the House Speaker was out of town. According to court papers, the QAnon Trump cultist planned to take Nancy Pelosi hostage and "break her kneecaps."

Conservatives think that horrific incident is funny.

