Brazilian Truck Drivers Block Roads After Bolsonaro Loss

Truck drivers in Brazil loyal to Jair Bolsonaro have blocked roads across the country, after his election defeat to leftist rival Lula deSilva. I have to say, Putin really got his money's worth out of Trump, because his asshole lapdog triggered this domino effect across the world. Via the BBC:

Blockages were reported in all but two states, causing considerable disruption and affecting food supply chains. With all the votes counted, Lula had 50.9% of the valid votes against Mr Bolsonaro's 49.1% in Sunday's run-off. The incumbent far-right president has neither conceded defeat nor challenged the results that divided the nation. There are concerns that the outgoing president could complicate the two-month transition period before Lula (full name Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva), a former president, is due to be sworn in on 1 January 2023.

It all sounds so familiar, doesn't it?

By Monday night, the federal highway police reported 342 such incidents, with the biggest protests going on in the country's south. Some of the blockages were later cleared by police. Many lorry drivers have benefited from lower diesel costs during the Bolsonaro administration. Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes on Monday ordered the police to disperse the roadblocks immediately. He warned that all those still blocking the roads on Tuesday would be each fined 100,000 Brazilian reals (£16,700: $19,300) per hour.

