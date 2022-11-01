Lee Zeldin Is So Tough On Crime, He Didn't Bother To Vote On Crime Bills

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 12:03 Hits: 4

As NY GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is promising to swiftly restore law and order in New York, he's neglecting to actually, um, do anything about it. Because Trumpers, amirite? Via the Daily Beast:

“I want to do everything I possibly can in the first 100 minutes,” Zeldin has said. “I want to have a very active first day.”

But on a single day last month, Zeldin did not even vote on three important crime bills that came before the House of Representatives.

“NOT VOTING,” the Clerk of the U.S. The House of Representatives noted next to Zeldin’s name in the official roll call for each bill on Sept. 22.

Zeldin’s campaign and his congressional office did not respond to numerous inquiries about why he did not vote, whether he was on the House floor, or what he was doing instead.