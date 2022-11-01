GOP House Nom Wrote Novel About Anne Frank Finding Jesus

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 14:06 Hits: 4

Teague is running in TX-07, having secured the Republican nomination in March. He's given little chance at winning against Lizzie Pannill Fletcher in the heavily racially diverse district to the southwest of Houston.

Source: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

(JTA) — The Republican nominee for Congress in Texas’ 7th district is a self-proclaimed history buff, but his take on Anne Frank is not one that most historians would endorse.

Johnny Teague, an evangelical pastor and business owner who won the district’s primary in March, in 2020 published “The Lost Diary of Anne Frank,” a novel imagining the famous Jewish Holocaust victim’s final days in the Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps as she might have written them in her diary.

The kicker: In Teague’s telling, Frank seems to embrace Christianity just before she is murdered by the Nazis.

read more