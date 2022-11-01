The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Your Regular Reminder That Midterm Polls Are Garbage

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Your Regular Reminder That Midterm Polls Are Garbage

[Above: From Monday's Reid Out - Simon Rosenberg of the New Democratic Network points out to Joy Reid that polls from Republican firms can't be trusted, and therefore data from "poll aggregators" like Five Thirty Eight are damaged. "In six major battleground states, more than half the polls conducted in October have been conducted by Republican firms... basically we can't trust the data on RealClearPolitics or FiveThirtyEight any longer... it's essentially Republican propaganda." ]

Guys, I know I am beating this drum A LOT, but it is one that we need to hear. So I was pleased to see this on The Bird this morning:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/your-regular-reminder-midterm-polls-are

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version