Your Regular Reminder That Midterm Polls Are Garbage

Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022

[Above: From Monday's Reid Out - Simon Rosenberg of the New Democratic Network points out to Joy Reid that polls from Republican firms can't be trusted, and therefore data from "poll aggregators" like Five Thirty Eight are damaged. "In six major battleground states, more than half the polls conducted in October have been conducted by Republican firms... basically we can't trust the data on RealClearPolitics or FiveThirtyEight any longer... it's essentially Republican propaganda." ]

Guys, I know I am beating this drum A LOT, but it is one that we need to hear. So I was pleased to see this on The Bird this morning:

So just looked at the October polls on @FiveThirtyEight in GA, NV, PA. Of the 37 polls I found there, 19, more than half, are Republican polls. GOP appears to be flooding the zone and polluting the averages more aggressively than usual. Why I'm focused on the early vote. — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) October 28, 2022 read more

