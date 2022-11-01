Larry Elder Wants Term Limits On Democratic Voters

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022

Larry Elder, the right-wing talk show host who was embarrassed when he tried to run for governor of California, now claims Democratic voters should have their voting rights removed.

Speaking at some weird wingnut conference of sorts, Elder was asked if California can be saved.

"It's like a drug addict. It's got to hit rock bottom," Elder replied.

Elder dropped his list of approved right-wing talking points for the midterm elections.

"I support term limits." he said "Not for politicians, but for voters. After you vote Democrat two or three times you're now disqualified from voting," Elder said.

The audience clapped.

Republicans are the true practitioners of cancel culture. California does not need wackos like Elder making decisions for it.

California has one of the biggest economies in the world.



Bloomberg reports," California’s economy has proven relatively resilient, first through the pandemic and now through the current period of elevated inflation. So much so, that the Golden State’s gross domestic product is poised to overtake Germany’s as the fourth-largest in the world after the US, China and Japan."

California also comes in as the #5 rated state in health care.

California defends who you want to marry and how you govern your own body.

