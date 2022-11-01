Second Woman Comes Forward Over Herschel Walker: 'Very Menacing'

Articles

A second woman has come forward to tell the country that Herschel Walker, the newly minted anti-abortion advocate, is a liar.

She says Herschel pressured her into having an abortion.

ABC News interviewed the woman (who they call Jane Doe) who came forward because she became outraged when the first woman that spoke out about Walker was then called a liar.

The interview hit the airwaves this morning on GMA.

The woman said they had a six-year affair and in 1993, became pregnant. Walker proceeded to pressure her to abort the child.

"[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife's family and powerful people around him that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe," Jane Doe said."

"That's very menacing," Nightline host Juju Chang said.

"It is very menacing," she said.

Walker is a phony Christian and a liar.

A woman has a right to decide how she treats her body. For a man to take over that right is horrific. It appears Walker has lied about his views on abortion when it suits him.

Interesting that the argument against abortion is "women use it for birth control" when it's men like Herschel Walker and Donald Trump who actually find it incredibly CONVENIENT.

