Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 October 2022

Voters in Missouri, Arkansas, North Dakota, South Dakota and Maryland will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana. Nineteen states and D.C. have approved adult cannabis possession and consumption.

(Image credit: Stephen Groves/AP)

