Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 09:02 Hits: 3

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be on the verge of a historic comeback. He's doubling down on his hard-right positions and a win could help him stave off a corruption trial.

