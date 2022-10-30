CBS Host Rips NRCC Chair For Vile Video Shooting A Gun To #FirePelosi

Articles

Face The Nationhost Margaret Brennan took NRCC chairman Rep. Tom Emmer to the woodshed over the violent Twitter video he posted of him shooting a high powered weapon with the hashtag #FirePelosi.

Emmer got flustered when the CBS host confronted his violent attack on Speaker Pelosi just after Paul Pelosi was almost murdered in his home when a MAGA supporter hit him with a hammer.

"I would love to talk about something other than people being worried for their lives, but unfortunately, that's where are," Brennan said.

"I want to ask you about this, when it comes to political violence. On your Twitter feed you posted this video we're going to show just a few day ago where you're firing a gun and it says, enjoyed exercising my second amendment rights, #FirePelosi. Why is there a gun in a political ad at all?" Brennan asked.

Emmer immediately denied it was an ad, as if that matters.

"#FirePelosi with a weapon.Wouldn't a pink slip be more fitting if it's about firing her?" she asked.

Emmers had no defense for his f**ked up video so he changed subjects faster that Superman flies. Instead of Hillary it was Bernie Sanders.

"It's interesting we're talking about this this morning when a couple years back when a Bernie Sanders supporter shot Steve Scalise --" he said.

"Which was horrific, which is why we should be not putting weapons -- " Brennan was interrupted.

