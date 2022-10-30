CNN Busts Whining Rick Scott For Lying About Medicare Cuts

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 19:18 Hits: 1

CNN host Dana Bash confronted and fact-checked Sen. Rick Scott for falsely claiming the Democratic Party cut $280 million out of Medicare.

That is a lie.

Sen. Scott caused a big problem with the Republican Party when he proposed a plan that would tax working class families and cut Medicare and Social Security benefits for seniors.

The Florida Senator chose not to defend his plan but instead to lie about what the Democratic Party passed to actually help seniors save money.

Here's the exchange.

Bash: Well, let's talk about your midterms agenda. Democrats say that one of your proposals that -- which would sunset all federal legislation after five years jeopardizes Medicare and Social Security. You have previously said that those programs need to be preserved, reformed and protected. So, just a simple yes or no, do Republicans want to cut Medicare and/or Social Security? Scott: Absolutely not. And the Democrats just cut $280 billion, all Democrats in the Senate and House voted to cut two $80 billion out of Medicare just two months ago. And then they want to say Republicans want to cut something? Democrats have done this. BASH: Senator... SCOTT: Joe Biden, when he was senator, said he wanted to cut Medicare and Social Security. read more

