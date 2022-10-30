Meet Herschel Walker, The Perfect Republican Candidate

Articles

The author states that Herschel Walker is, or might be, the worst candidate the modern Republican party has ever run for national office. And while objectively that might be true, among republicans he pretty much embodies the Trumpian ideal candidate better than anyone else out there. Why? Because he's profoundly ignorant and indifferent to the issues at hand and has no understanding or interest in how the government actually works. And because all that is irrelevant to him and the people who will vote for him, there is really only one issue that is critical to Walker's success as a candidate: whether or not he embodies "the traditional male power structure that Republicans seek to reinstate," as Filipovic wrote. I'd argue that he does, and better than anyone else in the Republican party right now.

So it really shouldn't surprise anyone then, despite flaws that would have been disqualifying in years gone by, Walker enjoys enormous support among Republicans in Georgia and is currently polling neck-and-neck with Raphael Warnock. He could win. Some are even saying he's the favorite to win.

