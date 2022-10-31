Judge To True The Vote Founder: Comply Or Go To Jail

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 October 2022

On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas found True The Vote's Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, a former Texas official who claims that "2,000 mules" stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump, in contempt of court. Engelbrecht is a friend of Ginni Thomas's , by the way, and her group has collaborated with QAnon. And the story is about to get weirder.

Via The Texas Tribune:

They are facing accusations of defamation and computer crimes from a company at the center of a viral right-wing social media campaign engineered by the conservative voting organization. The judge informed the pair they would face jail time if they did not comply with the terms of a court order by Monday at 9 a.m. "I expect both defendants to be present," said U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt, a Ronald Reagan appointee, looking at their table. Marshals, he said, would be ready to arrest them.

The judge told Engelbrecht and Phillips that they would face jail time if they do not comply with the terms of a court order by Monday at 9:00 a.m.

