Yoo Hoo, Media: There Is No Real Evidence Of A Red Wave

The real question about the midterms -- would the Democratic numbers that affected five special elections and the Kansas abortion referendum carry over to November? So far, the numbers indicate it has.

Dem strategist Simon Rosenberg breaks it all down. He says that Republicans have been flooding the news with marginal polls, and the media consumes them without question. And of course, those polls will feed the narrative that the election was stolen, because "Look at the numbers!"

At this point in 2018 Rs had a 400,000 national vote lead.

Today Dems have a 2.3 million vote lead.

At this point in 2018 Rs had a 400,000 national vote lead.

Today Dems have a 2.3 million vote lead.

Our campaigns are working hard, and winning the early vote across the country. It's very encouraging.

