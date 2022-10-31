Jon Stewart Seems To Have Pushed AZ Attorney AG Off The Fence

Articles

Newshound Ellen wrote about Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich's refusal to say, just three days ago on Jon Stewart's show, that Trump did not win the election. "People can draw their own conclusions," he said.

In that segment, Brnovic said that there was a lot of national support for Trump’s election claims.

“There’s people that believe in angels but that doesn’t mean that you launch an investigation that angels changed ballots,” Stewart said.

Stewart seems to have provided the Republican with a miraculous spine infusion, because here's what he said last night on 60 Minutes:

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said on Sunday that candidates who continue to push the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” are “clowns” who are “engaged in a giant grift.” Brnovich, a lifelong Republican, supported Donald Trump in 2020 and investigated claims of election fraud in Arizona after election. He ultimately found just 12 cases—12 fraudulent ballots—cast in a state where Joe Biden won by 10,000 votes. read more

