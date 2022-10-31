Rep. Green Destroys Kevin McCarthy Over Bakersfield Murder Rate

Articles

Published on Monday, 31 October 2022

Rep. Al Green told Fox News viewers that crime rates have exploded in Republican states and cities just as much or more and singled out Rep. McCarthy's home district of Bakersfield.

Fox News has focused only on Blue cities only in their crime wave fearmongering push to help Republicans in the midterms.

Rep. Green was asked how crime was affecting Houston.

Green immediately went to San Francisco, which has been a hotbed of Republican criticisms.

"I have some empirical data in hand. San Francisco has a murder rate that was half that of Bakersfield, California. Bakersfield has a red mayor, San Francisco has a blue mayor," Green said.

"Bakersfield is the home of Mr. McCarthy, the minority leader," he emphasized

"My colleagues are very good at creating alternative facts. The truth is, according to statistical information in 2020, the per capita murder rate was 40% higher in states won by Donald Trump than those won by Joe Biden.

Eight of ten states with the highest murder rates in 2020 voted for Republican presidential nominees in every election in this century."

Great work, Rep. Green. Fox News viewers almost never hear real evidence that goes against Republicans.

Rep. Green was so good, the cockwobbler had a meltdown.

