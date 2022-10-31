Kyrie Irving Defends Anti-Semitism And Alex Jones

Articles

Published on Monday, 31 October 2022

Controversial Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who sat out most of a season because he refused to be vaccinated, spoke to the media and refused to back down after he had tweeted antisemitic content.

ESPN reporter Nick Friedell got into heated debates with Irving over his actions, and the NBA star insisted he did nothing wrong or caused any harm.

To catch you up, on Thursday, Kyrie Irving shared a post that linked to a movie called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”

This forced the Brooklyn Nets Joe owner Joe Tsai to respond.

"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation," Tsai tweeted. "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. This is bigger than basketball."

During a presser today, Irving says he doesn't stand with Jones' take on Sandy Hook (Thank God, for small miracles) but agrees with his "one world order" nonsense.

“My post was a post from Alex Jones that he did in the early nineties or late nineties about secret societies in America of a cult and it’s true.”

