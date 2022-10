Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 16:24 Hits: 3

Donald Trump Junior, the often maligned son of the former twice impeached president retweeted a horrific image mocking Paul Pelosi's violent attack, that taunts Speaker Pelosi as well to celebrate his idea of Halloween

The internet remains undefeated… Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant. https://t.co/lOYZ8SwiAZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2022

This is sick even for him.

Junior really does think this is funny.

Oh, look he got in a Hunter Biden jab, so clever.

Greg Gutfeld clever.

Go f**k yourself, Junior.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/don-trump-jr-disgusting-paul-pelosi