Trump' Former Acting AG Spins Paul Pelosi Attack For GOP

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 16:26 Hits: 1

On Fox Business Network today, Trump's former US Acting (of course) Attorney General Matt Whitaker blamed Democratic policies and not violent right-wing political rhetoric against Speaker Pelosi for the attack on Paul Pelosi.

(If you have forgotten, in late December of 2018, "400 former employees of the Justice Department have signed a statement released Tuesday opposing President Donald Trump's appointment of Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general.)"

"It's a horrific invasion of his home and an assault on him, and political violence should never and does not have a place in our society," he said.

(You know there's a 'but' coming.)

"We have to look at a bigger picture,' Whittaker said.

No, we don't.

"And that is that San Francisco is crime-riddled, and a lot of it is due to the lax policies of a local prosecutor.” he said.

How is the politically motivated hate attack on Paul Pelosi by a radical MAGA supporter have anything to do with bail requirements or crime statistics? It doesn't.

Republicans cannot get honest about any issue these days.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/Trump-acting-AG-spins-pelosi-attack