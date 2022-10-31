The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump' Former Acting AG Spins Paul Pelosi Attack For GOP

On Fox Business Network today, Trump's former US Acting (of course) Attorney General Matt Whitaker blamed Democratic policies and not violent right-wing political rhetoric against Speaker Pelosi for the attack on Paul Pelosi.

(If you have forgotten, in late December of 2018, "400 former employees of the Justice Department have signed a statement released Tuesday opposing President Donald Trump's appointment of Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general.)"

"It's a horrific invasion of his home and an assault on him, and political violence should never and does not have a place in our society," he said.

(You know there's a 'but' coming.)

"We have to look at a bigger picture,' Whittaker said.

No, we don't.

"And that is that San Francisco is crime-riddled, and a lot of it is due to the lax policies of a local prosecutor.” he said.

How is the politically motivated hate attack on Paul Pelosi by a radical MAGA supporter have anything to do with bail requirements or crime statistics? It doesn't.

Republicans cannot get honest about any issue these days.

