President Obama Blasts Ron Johnson Over Social Security

On Saturday, former President Barack Obama stumped for Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and targeted the out-of-touch Senator Ron Johnson, who does not understand working-class people and will destroy Social Security benefits.

Obama asked the audience who was on Social Security. A number of hands went up. Then Obama lit a fire into the crowd.

"Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security."

"You know why they have Social Security, because they worked for it. They worked hard jobs for it," he said

"They have chapped hands for their work, They had long hours and sore backs in bad knees to get that Social Security," he said, becoming more energized.

"And if Ron Johnson does not understand that."

Obama got serious...

"If he understands giving tax breaks for private planes more than he understands making sure that seniors who worked all their lives are able to retire with dignity and respect, he's not the person who is thinking about you and knows you and sees you, and he should not be your Senator from Wisconsin!" Obama said pointedly.

The crowd cheered wildly.

"The message he is sending is pretty clear: if you are related to him, If you donate to his campaign, you get a deal. If not, you're not out of luck, and you're on your own," he said.

Ron Johnson may be very rich, but he's a wacko Russian stooge, with no class, or dignity. And he cares little for 99% of the people he supposedly represents.

