Right-Wing Conspiracy Theories About Pelosi Attack Were Just Destroyed

Published on Monday, 31 October 2022

Ever since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was violently attacked in their home, conspiracy theories popped up on social media -- Elon Musk even shared one. Apparently, it's OK to share opinions that aren't true. So, I'm just wondering if it's true that Musk drinks baby blood every day, thinking that it helps him keep a youthful appearance. He is, after all, really 135 years old. Do you see how that works? We can do that, too. Conservatives did the opposite of what we did when Steve Scalise was shot.

So, now their conspiracy theories are being blown out of the water. No, Mr. Pelosi did not know his attacker, David DePape.

According to @NBCNews’ @anblanx: Police say on the record that Paul Pelosi and his suspected attacker did not know each other prior to the attack. It was a break-in.

This directly contradicts conspiracy theories pushed by (and since deleted by) Twitter owner Elon Musk. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 30, 2022 read more

