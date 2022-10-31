The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Right-Wing Conspiracy Theories About Pelosi Attack Were Just Destroyed

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Right-Wing Conspiracy Theories About Pelosi Attack Were Just Destroyed

Ever since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was violently attacked in their home, conspiracy theories popped up on social media -- Elon Musk even shared one. Apparently, it's OK to share opinions that aren't true. So, I'm just wondering if it's true that Musk drinks baby blood every day, thinking that it helps him keep a youthful appearance. He is, after all, really 135 years old. Do you see how that works? We can do that, too. Conservatives did the opposite of what we did when Steve Scalise was shot.

So, now their conspiracy theories are being blown out of the water. No, Mr. Pelosi did not know his attacker, David DePape.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/right-wing-conspiracy-theories-about

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version