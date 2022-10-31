GOP Officials Help Push Conspiracies On Pelosi Attack

Articles

Monday, 31 October 2022

Republicans have landed on a dual-track response to the misfire of an assassination attempt on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that put her husband in the hospital: Officially, from what passes for the respectable establishment top levels of the party, they’re both-sidesing it, pointing to acts of political violence, real and fake, against Republicans. But bubbling just below that is the predictable conspiracy theory, because Republicans these days always need a conspiracy theory. And this one’s a doozy.

But first, the official both-sides response, calculated to appeal to the media in an all too successful bid to keep the attacker’s right-wing stances from being taken seriously as a motivating factor in the attack.

In a Sunday CNN appearance, National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Rick Scott called the attack on Paul Pelosi “disgusting,” saying, “This violence is horrible.” Then he quickly pivoted, saying, “We had a door knocker in Florida that was attacked. I mean, this stuff has to stop.” Republicans have repeatedly insisted that the assault on a canvasser was politically motivated, but police haven't substantiated that claim.

