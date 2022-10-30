Pranksters Troll As 'Woke' Ex-Twitter Employees

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 19:31 Hits: 3

With Elon Musk promising mass layoffs at Twitter after acquiring the social media platform, a couple of guys decided some performance art was in order for the media assembled outside Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.

One of them had the disgruntled woke ex-employee role down pat. "You know if free speech is nazis saying trans women can't use women's bathrooms then good luck to them."

Source: New York Post

A pair of pranksters posing as laid-off Twitter employees tricked multiple media outlets Friday as the public anxiously awaited news on whether Elon Musk had begun axing staffers. CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa interviewed two people who identified themselves as Twitter employees and were seen near the company’s San Francisco headquarters carrying cardboard boxes. Skepticism immediately emerged on social media. One of the pranksters said his name was “Rahul Ligma” — a reference to a popular internet meme — and held a copy of Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming” aloft while speaking to reporters. The other said his name was “Daniel Johnson.” CNBC, Bloomberg, the Daily Mail and NBC were among the outlets that reported layoffs were underway after the duo spoke to the media.

CNBC's Deirdre Bosa was taken in.

You got conned.

Name is “Rahul LIGMA”

C’mon man pic.twitter.com/EdcuIk6jCP read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/Pranksters_Troll_As_'Woke'_Ex-Twitter_Employee