Wingers Whine After Musk Deletes His Fake News Tweet About Pelosi

Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter on Thursday; then, the behemoth social site immediately turned into a racist shithole. There is a reported increase in usage of the N-word on the platform — a 500% increase on the social site. Oh, and that's not the only highly inappropriate word that's being used with impunity on Twitter.

Ever since the violent assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, conservatives have been jumping to conspiracy theories. They are doing the opposite of what we did when Steve Scalise was shot by blaming the victim. One of those who did that is no other than Musk himself.

Musk shared a link to a fake news article detailing a right-wing conspiracy about the circumstances of the attack on Paul Pelosi from a website known for repeatedly publishing stories that are not true, including a report that Hillary Clinton died during the 2016 presidential campaign and a body double was sent to debate then Republican-candidate Donald Trump, according to The Hill.

Musk replied to a tweet from Hillary, sharing that highly questionable 'article' with his more than 100 million followers, and then deleted it a couple of hours later. The red hats aren't taking Musk's deleted tweet very well.

