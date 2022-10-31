Howard Kurtz Mildly Rebukes Trump For Silence On Paul Pelosi Attack

Articles

Fox News host Howard Kurtz mentioned Donald Trump for not having the courtesy or decency of issuing a statement denouncing the vicious attack on Paul Pelosi.

Fox News contributor Mara Liasson admitted most of the violent threats against politicians have emanated from Republicans in the last five years before she did the "both sides should denounce them" routine.

The Media Buzz host said he was glad to see Speaker Pelosi's rivals denounce the attack on her husband.



"Donald Trump, for his part, did not even issue a pro forma statement on the attack on Paul Pelosi," Kurtz said.

It must have caused Kurtz great pain to even make that statement.

For Fox News, however, that would count as a serious rebuke of the cockwobbler, since most hosts and guests of the network almost always color him in rarefied air, and either never mention the constant derogatory actions Trump says and makes or gaslight viewers about his actions altogether.

