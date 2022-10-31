Vincent Price Does The Monster Mash

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 03:00 Hits: 3

Some things just scream Halloween and are almost mandatory as to making the holiday complete. One of the most obvious things is monsters like vampires, ghosts, mummies and the such. Another is the song "The Monster Mash." You can't make it past the holiday without hearing that song. It would be like trying to get past Christmas without Rudolph. And lastly, the Master of the Macabre, the late, great Vincent Price. He was Halloween personified.

So what better way of celebrating Halloween than with all three together. Vincent Price performing The Monster Mash. Also in the video were Pan's People dancers in various monster costumes and John Carradine as the scariest monster of them all - humans.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/vincent-price-does-monster-mash